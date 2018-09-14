Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 165.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelliam Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.3% during the second quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 917,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $33,573,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 148,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 150.0% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.51. 31,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,813,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $793,153.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,750.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,158 shares of company stock worth $4,718,578. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

