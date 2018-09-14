Qualys Inc (QLYS) Insider Sells $352,244.25 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,825 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $352,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,144,384.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 1.13. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.13 million. Qualys had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.70%. research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 119.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. First Analysis set a $112.00 target price on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.07.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

