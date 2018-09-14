QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,254,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of QUALCOMM worth $182,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,853,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,170,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,511 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,783,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $985,374,000 after acquiring an additional 77,817 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $610,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,241 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,150,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $569,618,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,687,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $543,669,000 after acquiring an additional 323,005 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $87,985.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $185,098 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $75.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.52.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

