Putnam Investments LLC Sells 3,455 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $176,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,541,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,762,000 after buying an additional 4,022,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,689,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,806,000 after buying an additional 2,388,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,780,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,436,000 after buying an additional 1,926,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,727,000 after buying an additional 1,227,888 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,528,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,738,000 after acquiring an additional 838,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $63,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $64,929.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,934,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,376,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,675,011 shares of company stock valued at $166,959,769. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,340. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

