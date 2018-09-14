Putnam Investments LLC Buys 23,085 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $225,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24,200.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 944,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 940,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 716.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,821,000 after buying an additional 703,457 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 360.3% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 704,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after buying an additional 551,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 100.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,742,000 after buying an additional 501,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $109,184,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $218.89 and a 12 month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 15.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.69.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $2,019,464.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

