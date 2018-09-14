Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 716,446 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,446 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up approximately 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $416,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $179.29 and a 52 week high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.29.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

