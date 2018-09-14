Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $136.90.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 367.92% and a negative net margin of 146.27%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $651,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,179,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,311,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $95,380.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 64,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 40,703 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

