Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

PLSE stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,891. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 631.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 112,061 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in oncology, dermatology/aesthetics, minimally invasive, and veterinary applications.

