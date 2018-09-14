Proton Token (PTT) Reaches Market Cap of $529,138.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $529,138.00 and $35,421.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, BCEX, FCoin and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000300 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00277823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150587 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.05841735 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,814,171,313 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, FCoin, BCEX, DDEX, CoinTiger and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

