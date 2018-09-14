ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Position Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $11.52 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

