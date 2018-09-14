Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225,634 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $32,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 37.3% in the first quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Proofpoint by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 4,395.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Proofpoint by 181.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFPT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $6,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,574 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,550.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total transaction of $4,710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,762,469.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 342,174 shares of company stock valued at $34,981,325. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $114.27 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.