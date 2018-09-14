Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,250,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $973,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $67.56 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $68.67.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

