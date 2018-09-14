Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $72.59 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.