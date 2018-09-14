Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,587 Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APOG. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.