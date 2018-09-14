Primo Water (PRMW) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRMW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

PRMW opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $744.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $26,934.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,159 shares in the company, valued at $120,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,509 shares of company stock worth $4,895,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Primo Water by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,114 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 48.6% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after acquiring an additional 930,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Primo Water by 1,129.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 103,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

