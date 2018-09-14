Pretium Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 26,484 put options on the company. This is an increase of 670% compared to the average daily volume of 3,439 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

PVG opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60 and a beta of -0.22. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $146.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.22%. equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

