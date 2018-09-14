PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments L.P.

PEAK6 Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,444 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P.’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 557,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PQ Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PQG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

In other PQ Group news, insider Paul Ferrall sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $84,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PQG opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.54. PQ Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.