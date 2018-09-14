Power Integrations (POWI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.15 and last traded at $65.90. 603,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 164,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.15.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. ValuEngine raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. equities analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $35,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,838.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 5,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $404,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,814 shares of company stock worth $864,176. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Power Integrations by 94.7% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 370,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.