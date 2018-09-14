PotCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.74 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $28,077.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,538.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.37 or 0.03320857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $456.84 or 0.07011666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00883637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.01793011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00170258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.19 or 0.01829426 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00314516 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040413 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 220,660,880 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

