POSCO (PKX) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of POSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NYSE:PKX opened at $65.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. POSCO has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 13.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 19.1% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 28.6% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

