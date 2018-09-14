PointState Capital LP Takes Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 351,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.24. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. UBS Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $235,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

