PointState Capital LP Takes $21.55 Million Position in Evergy (EVRG)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 383,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,000. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.27% of Evergy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,152,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,286,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,943,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,928,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,059,000.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

In other news, Director Richard L. Hawley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $120,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,501,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,850 shares of company stock worth $5,630,486 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $58.10 on Friday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $59.28.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

