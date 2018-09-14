PointState Capital LP Has $28.68 Million Stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (BMA)

PointState Capital LP reduced its stake in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 487,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 734,884 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR Class B were worth $28,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 192,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR Class B by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMA shares. TheStreet downgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Banco Macro SA ADR Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of BMA opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $136.10.

Banco Macro SA ADR Class B (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $477.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.92 million. Banco Macro SA ADR Class B had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 25.56%. sell-side analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR Class B will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

