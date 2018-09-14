Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,001 Shares of WestRock Co (WRK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 39.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $63.00 target price on WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

NYSE WRK opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. WestRock Co has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.65%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

