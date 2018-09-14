Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in IDEX Co. (IEX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in IDEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IDEX by 17.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in IDEX by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 27,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $153.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $119.64 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

In related news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $160,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,303,427.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $13,636,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 149,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,858 shares of company stock valued at $20,573,870. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

