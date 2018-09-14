Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Aramark (ARMK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,319,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,946,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,404,000 after acquiring an additional 838,390 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after acquiring an additional 566,308 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Aramark by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,673,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,485,000 after acquiring an additional 529,920 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $619,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,907.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Aramark stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.69. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 17.37%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel.

