Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,743 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,032,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,523 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 355.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,130,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 882,039 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 879,930 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,344.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 845,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,373,000 after acquiring an additional 736,393 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $33.39 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.37.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

