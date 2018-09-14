Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $19.54 Million Position in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,539,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 213.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 29.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 187.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $193.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CIGNA Co. has a 12-month low of $163.02 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. CIGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.77.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $177.61 per share, with a total value of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,909.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

