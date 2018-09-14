PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,631,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,998,000 after purchasing an additional 181,572 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,388,000 after purchasing an additional 115,315 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,079,000 after purchasing an additional 627,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,802,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $401,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,480,374.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 17,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $61.68 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $389.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

