PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (IDU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

IDU stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $119.51 and a 12-month high of $142.50.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

