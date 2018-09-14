PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 98,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NYSE CNP opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.02%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $111,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $282,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $504,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

