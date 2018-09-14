Plains GP (PAGP) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $30.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains GP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of PAGP opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

