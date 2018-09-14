PKG Token (PKG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One PKG Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Token Store, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, PKG Token has traded 87.7% lower against the dollar. PKG Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $81,573.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00276477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00151529 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.06 or 0.05802906 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io . PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit, Token Store and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

