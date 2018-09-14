Pivotal Software (PVTL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.36)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $647-$653 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.52 million.Pivotal Software also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVTL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pivotal Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.27.

NASDAQ:PVTL opened at $23.00 on Friday. Pivotal Software has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.12 million. Pivotal Software’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pivotal Software stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

