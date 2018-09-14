Pivotal Research Analysts Give Genesco (GCO) a $55.00 Price Target

Pivotal Research set a $55.00 price target on Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Genesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.90 to $20.90 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.88.

GCO opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $653.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $25,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Genesco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genesco by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Genesco by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

