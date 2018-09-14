Pivotal Research Analysts Give Genesco (GCO) a $55.00 Price Target

Pivotal Research set a $55.00 price target on Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Genesco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.90 to $20.90 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.88.
GCO opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $25,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Genesco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 544,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Genesco by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Genesco by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
