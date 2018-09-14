Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 59,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 263,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 29,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter.

EEM stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,715,813. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

