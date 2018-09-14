Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 2,215 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $102,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth $116,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 880.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $268,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Zane M. Burke sold 283,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $18,055,763.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,791,443.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,270,870 shares of company stock worth $82,486,031. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.05. 9,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,430. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

