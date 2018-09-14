Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,763 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,121,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,667,910,000 after buying an additional 858,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,570,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,209,107,000 after buying an additional 1,256,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,898,000 after buying an additional 109,028 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,180,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,705,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $356,437,000 after buying an additional 134,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $625,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,666.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.83, for a total value of $1,155,145.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,788,758.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,585 shares of company stock worth $6,424,076. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,886. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $245.16. The firm has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.94.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

