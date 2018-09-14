Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $17.76 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $17,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,903,000 after purchasing an additional 227,920 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38,483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,337,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,605,000 after purchasing an additional 233,851 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,870,000 after purchasing an additional 312,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.05. 53,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,132. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $317.05 and a twelve month high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

