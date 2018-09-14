Campbell Soup (CPB) PT Set at $35.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned a $35.00 target price by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential downside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPB. Bank of America cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.37 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of CPB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.77. 19,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 308,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

