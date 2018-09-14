Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $1.15. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $7.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $13.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. MED lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28,826.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $171.08. 17,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,294. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $135.31 and a one year high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.