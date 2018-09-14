Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock makes up 1.8% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,138,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,822,000 after purchasing an additional 222,126 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 25,586,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,548 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,910,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,470,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,593,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,148,000 after purchasing an additional 145,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “$41.68” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 31,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,134. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $46.54.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

