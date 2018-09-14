Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $706,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $110.85. 2,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,079. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $110.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

