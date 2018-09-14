PIECoin Tops One Day Volume of $0.00 (PIE)

PIECoin (CURRENCY:PIE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, PIECoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIECoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIECoin has a market cap of $24,225.00 and $0.00 worth of PIECoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00040069 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007411 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000706 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

PIECoin Coin Profile

PIE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2016. PIECoin’s total supply is 11,052,595 coins. The official website for PIECoin is www.piecoin.info . PIECoin’s official message board is www.piecoin.net . PIECoin’s official Twitter account is @Pie_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIECoin

PIECoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIECoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIECoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIECoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

