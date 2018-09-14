Philip D. Worboys Sells 6,393 Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 6,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $182,200.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TBPH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 127,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,008. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.14.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 261.70% and a negative net margin of 640.07%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,898,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,297,000 after acquiring an additional 151,771 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.
