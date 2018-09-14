Philip D. Worboys Sells 6,393 Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Stock

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 6,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $182,200.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 127,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,008. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.44. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 261.70% and a negative net margin of 640.07%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 target price on Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,898,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,297,000 after acquiring an additional 151,771 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.