PGT Innovations (PGTI) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.40, but opened at $24.00. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 4975969 shares trading hands.
PGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
