PGT Innovations (PGTI) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.40, but opened at $24.00. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 4975969 shares trading hands.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 9.90%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

