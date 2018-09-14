Pfenex (PFNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of PFNX opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Pfenex has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.42.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Pfenex had a negative net margin of 175.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Schneider purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $54,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evert B. Schimmelpennink purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $129,540.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pfenex by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfenex during the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pfenex during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Pfenex during the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pfenex by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 529,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 78,182 shares during the last quarter.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

