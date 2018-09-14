Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $774,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $38,238,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

BMY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,218. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

