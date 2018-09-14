Pettee Investors Inc. Buys New Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $50,871,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,067,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,694,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,290,000 after acquiring an additional 533,007 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,246,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,062,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 379,588 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $732,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,182,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,735.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.05. 2,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

