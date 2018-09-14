Peter Hui Buys 5,104 Shares of First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) Stock

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Chairman Peter Hui bought 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $141,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Hui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 31st, Peter Hui bought 6,316 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $171,921.52.

NASDAQ FCBP opened at $28.19 on Friday. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Choice Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,702,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,816,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

